National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $47.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

