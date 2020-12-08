NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 468,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4,332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $59,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 37,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $1,474,396.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,388 shares of company stock worth $1,987,474. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSTG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

