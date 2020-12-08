M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,799,000 after purchasing an additional 103,741 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 25.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 193,822 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

