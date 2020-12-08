Morgan Stanley Upgrades The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised The Michaels Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.06.

MIK opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The Michaels Companies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.21.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of The Michaels Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

