Morgan Stanley Boosts Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $98.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.40.

Science Applications International stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average is $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $97.91. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $772,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 91,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

