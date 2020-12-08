Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,621,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 606,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 324,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after acquiring an additional 302,370 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 124,071 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.80, for a total transaction of $355,942.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,108,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,474 shares of company stock worth $9,929,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $322.44 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $358.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 98.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

