Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MONDY opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. Mondi has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

