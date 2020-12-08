Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $166.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moderna reported mixed third-quarter results wherein earnings missed estimates while revenues beat the same. The company’s coronavirus vaccine candidate achieved 94.1% efficacy rate in primary analysis and an EUA is anticipated by year-end. It is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Moderna's sole dependence on partners for revenues is a concern. Early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.16.

MRNA stock opened at $159.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total value of $3,117,123.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 605,067 shares of company stock valued at $49,895,331. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

