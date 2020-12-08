Midas Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) Short Interest Update

Midas Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,579,500 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 2,362,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered Midas Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Midas Gold alerts:

Shares of MDRPF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Midas Gold has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.