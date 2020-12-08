MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.05% of MicroStrategy worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $336.22 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $358.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,801.83 and a beta of 0.72.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million. On average, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $111,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

