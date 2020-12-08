Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,458 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,175 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 9,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 6,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,500 shares of company stock valued at $72,615,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

MSFT opened at $214.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

