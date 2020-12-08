Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 9,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 6,618 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,500 shares of company stock valued at $72,615,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.29 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

