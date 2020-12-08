Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Main Street Research LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,171 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,500 shares of company stock worth $72,615,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

