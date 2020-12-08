MGM Growth Properties LLC Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MGP. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $32.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 516.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

