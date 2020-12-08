Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Cut to Sell at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Chardan Capital currently has $7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MESO. TheStreet lowered Mesoblast from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mesoblast from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.54.

Shares of MESO opened at $16.54 on Friday. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

