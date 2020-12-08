MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 533,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,981.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAF opened at $163.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $168.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average is $137.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.