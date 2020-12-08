MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 533,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,981.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAF opened at $163.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $168.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average is $137.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.70.
About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
