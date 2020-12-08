Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 241.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,647 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 480.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 216,563 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Maximus by 151.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,047,000 after acquiring an additional 195,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 146.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 113,277 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $428,041.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,594,158.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,122 shares of company stock worth $4,510,602. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.07 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maximus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.