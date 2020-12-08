Maxim Group Boosts Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target to $25.00

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OMER opened at $14.20 on Friday. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $875.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Omeros by 90.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Omeros by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

