Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Markel worth $48,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 40.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Markel by 5.6% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Markel by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,119.25.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $982.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $997.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $990.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

