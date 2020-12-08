Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

