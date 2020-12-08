Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.1% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,151,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,704,473,000 after acquiring an additional 514,003 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 93,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 105,488 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

MSFT stock opened at $214.29 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.65 and its 200 day moving average is $206.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,500 shares of company stock valued at $72,615,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

