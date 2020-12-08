Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (MDI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 10th. Analysts expect Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$89.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.00 million.

Shares of TSE:MDI opened at C$6.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.79. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.26 and a 12 month high of C$7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

