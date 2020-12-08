LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Lowered by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in LKQ by 727.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in LKQ by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

