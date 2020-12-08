Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Livent worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Livent by 282.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Livent by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -174.78 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.