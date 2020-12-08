Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Lithia Motors worth $50,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $293.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $310.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $560,359.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAD. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

