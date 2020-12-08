Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) Short Interest Update

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of LIQDQ opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Liquid Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

