Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,564 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Life Storage worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

