Lee Enterprises (LEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $67.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.31. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.09.
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
