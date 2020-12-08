Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $21,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,914,000 after purchasing an additional 660,854 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,922,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 240,888 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2,226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,986 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,986,000 after acquiring an additional 115,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock opened at $134.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,014.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,545.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.17.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.