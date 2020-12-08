Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 10th. Analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAKE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

