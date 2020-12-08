Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 49.70 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 49.70 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 48 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 51.57.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

