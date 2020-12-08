KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in KLA by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $266.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.45. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $267.93.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

