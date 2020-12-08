Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.26% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 55.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 81.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $951,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,913,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $243.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.83. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $245.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.