Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDT Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $2,437,146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,105,000 after buying an additional 4,050,421 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,345,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,236,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,320,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $39,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KDP opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 7,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

