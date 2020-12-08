KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 148.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,032 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of KAR Auction Services worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
KAR opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.
KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About KAR Auction Services
KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.
Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.