KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 148.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,032 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of KAR Auction Services worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

KAR opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

