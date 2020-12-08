JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 53,146 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,146 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.05% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,061 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,383,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,747,000 after purchasing an additional 722,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 414,517 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,367,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,420,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,084,000 after purchasing an additional 428,892 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTGX opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

