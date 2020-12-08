JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,734 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 98.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 30.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty stock opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.24. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,235 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.