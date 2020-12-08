JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 287,799 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $17,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $294,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

