JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 139,795 Shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.73% of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $17,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

