JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of Rapid7 worth $18,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Rapid7 by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 53,571.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,434 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,000.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,125,187.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,162.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,236 shares of company stock worth $6,031,680. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.62.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.