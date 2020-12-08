JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,133 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of PerkinElmer worth $15,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 95.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $143.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average is $116.24. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

