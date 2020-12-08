JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $875.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.43. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,136 shares of company stock worth $3,028,277. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

