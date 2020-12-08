JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.27 Million Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,206,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 157,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Navient were worth $18,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 549.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Navient by 34.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Navient by 24.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Navient by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Navient’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

