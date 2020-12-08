JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.86 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $17,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RS opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

