JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.79 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 951.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 110,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 99,687 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.