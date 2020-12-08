JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.81 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of Ingredion worth $15,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond lifted its position in Ingredion by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $643,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Ingredion by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

