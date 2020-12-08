JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after acquiring an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $4,300,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on RARE. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,188 shares of company stock worth $3,999,716. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $130.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

