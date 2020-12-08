JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 120,294 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $17,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 54,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $63,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 353,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,457,005 over the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFSI opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

