JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of NovoCure worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,474,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 42.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,510,000 after acquiring an additional 262,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 409,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR opened at $152.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $154.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 801.78 and a beta of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. BidaskClub downgraded NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $5,253,138.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,899.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,169 shares of company stock worth $12,482,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.