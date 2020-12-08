JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $45.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of PD stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $593,774.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,462,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,650,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $1,257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,631 shares of company stock worth $7,166,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 73,868 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

